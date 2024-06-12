Facts

20:37 12.06.2024

Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

1 min read
As of Wednesday evening, 360 settlements were without electricity in Ukraine due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Energy Ministry said.

According to its release, the most consumers without electricity are in Kyiv region some 305 settlements (58,800 subscribers) are partially de-energized there. The reason is damage to overhead power lines during rainstorms and thunderstorms. The Ministry of Energy clarified that power engineers are carrying out repair work and are gradually connecting consumers.

In Chernihiv region, some 17,100 subscribers in 36 settlements remain without electricity, in Sumy region some 2,700 subscribers in 15 settlements. In Dnipropetrovsk region, due to bad weather and technological reasons, almost 1,500 subscribers have no voltage, and 910 families are waiting for the restoration of power supply in Zhytomyr region, the ministry said.

At the same time, power engineers supplied power to all consumers (about 10,000) who were de-energized this morning in Khmelnytsky and Cherkasy regions.

