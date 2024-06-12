Ukrainian Red Cross Society's employment opportunities project implemented in five regions

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is recruiting participants for the pilot project "Reset: Expanding Employment Opportunities" in five regions.

"Participants can only be people who belong to vulnerable categories of the population and live in Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Ternopil, and Vinnytsia regions," the URCS announced on Facebook on Wednesday.

Participants in the project can choose only one direction: undergo free training or apply for a micro-grant to start a business.

The Reset: Expanding Employment Opportunities project is being implemented with the support of the Spanish Red Cross, the Swiss Red Cross in Ternopil and Kirovohrad regions, and the Danish Red Cross in Mykolaiv region.