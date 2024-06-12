Facts

11:23 12.06.2024

Ukraine will sign security agreements with USA, Japan in near future – Nykyforov

1 min read
Ukraine will sign agreements on security cooperation with the United States and Japan in the very near future: either on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Italy, or during the Peace Summit in Switzerland, or in July at the NATO Summit in Washington, said press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov.

"We have important international events ahead of us – the G7 summit, the NATO summit and the Peace Summit … We have also (provided for) bilateral security agreements within the framework of the Vilnius Declaration G-7 from last year. In the near future, at these meetings, we expect to sign bilateral security agreements with our powerful allies like the United States and Japan," Nykyforov said on the telethon.

In addition, according to him, "at one of these events, some specifics will be announced on the decision to transfer an additional air defense system for Ukraine."

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a meeting in Berlin with the German Defense Minister, said that he expected positive decisions from partners on the transfer of two or three Patriot air defense systems in the near future.

Tags: #japan #nykyforov #usa

