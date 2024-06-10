Facts

15:48 10.06.2024

Increase in reps of right-wing radical forces in European Parliament big challenge for Ukraine - Klympush-Tsintsadze

With the increase in the number of representatives of right-wing radical forces in the European Parliament, Ukraine should strengthen its work with new European parliamentarians for its further support, said Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's integration into the European Union (European Solidarity faction).

“I am glad that the forecasts that the centrist parties will retain their majority are being implemented and have come true. And we can count on them to find mutual understanding among themselves, and the European People's Party, which received a quarter of the mandates, and the Social Democratic Party, and the liberals, the so-called renewed, Renew Europe, and the greens, they will still continue to determine policy regarding the European future of the European Union itself, and regarding further support for Ukraine,” Klympush-Tsintsadze said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday.

At the same time, the MP stressed that for Ukraine “a serious increase in the number of representatives of right-wing radical forces in the European Parliament is a big challenge.”

“This means that we must triple our efforts to work systematically with the European Parliament and not only with comfortable parties, but also with parties that neither share our vision, nor realize our needs, as those that will also affect the future of the European Union. Therefore, this is a big serious task and, obviously, we should not neglect this and should not treat the support of the European Union as a given. It is important for us to realize that we must constantly work on it, both with societies in the member states [of EU] and this is also a super task, and with new European parliamentarians,” Klympush-Tsintsadze stressed.

