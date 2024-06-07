Kuleba, eight Northern European, Baltic ministers discuss ways to ensure Ukraine's advantage on battlefield

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with eight Northern European and Baltic ministers ways to ensure Ukraine's advantage on the battlefield and in diplomacy.

"Today I had a fruitful discussion with my fellow foreign ministers from the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden. We discussed new ideas for strengthening our multilateral cooperation and improving Ukraine's defense capabilities. Our common goal is to give Ukraine the upper hand on the battlefield and in diplomacy," Kuleba said on the social network.

According to him, he and his colleagues also discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit and the Negotiating Framework for Ukraine's accession to the EU. The parties coordinated steps to ensure maximum results in both directions, the minister said.

"I am grateful to my NB8 colleagues for their unwavering support and willingness to advance our cooperation," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.