Dmytro Kuleba: Today, everyone in and out of govt must be in Ukraine's team

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

"I'm grateful to Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the important conversation about Ukraine. I was glad to meet with a president focused on unity, change, and victory in the war. Today, everyone in and out of government must be on Ukraine's team and contribute to its success," Kuleba wrote on Facebook on Monday.

As earlier reported, Zelenskyy met with Dmytro Kuleba, with whom he discussed the political and information situation surrounding Ukraine.