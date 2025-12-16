Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:58 16.12.2025

Over 162 mln tonnes of cargo transported via Ukrainian maritime corridor – Kuleba

2 min read
Over 162 mln tonnes of cargo transported via Ukrainian maritime corridor – Kuleba

Since the beginning of the operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor, over 162 million tonnes of cargo have been processed, of which over 98 million tonnes are grain, and almost 7,000 vessels have passed through the corridor, Deputy Prime Minister of Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba reported on Facebook.

Despite constant attacks on its port, energy, and railway infrastructure, Ukraine continues to export goods and contribute to global food security.

"The Ukrainian maritime corridor operates under constant military threat. Since its inception, over 162 million tonnes of cargo have been processed through the corridor, including over 98 million tonnes of grain. Nearly 7,000 vessels have passed through the corridor. Supplies of Ukrainian grain, oil, corn, and barley reach 55 countries worldwide. For many of these countries, especially those in North Africa, this is the only economically feasible delivery route," Kuleba noted.

He added that work on strengthening the security of seaports continues daily. In close cooperation with the military, law enforcement agencies, and businesses, the USPA is implementing additional measures to protect infrastructure and ensure the safe passage of vessels.

At the same time, the focus is on the safety of port workers. Work is ongoing to expand the network of shelters in ports. Special attention is paid to energy sustainability.

"Backup power sources are being introduced, cogeneration units are being installed, critical infrastructure is being modernized. Ports are being adapted to work in conditions of energy restrictions and combined attacks – all in order to ensure the continuity of export operations," the Deputy Prime Minister assured.

As reported, Kuleba informed in October that 30 stationary shelters are operating in Ukrainian seaports, and an additional 21 mobile protective structures have been installed. It is planned to equip another 28 shelters by the end of 2025.

Tags: #kuleba

10:49 18.11.2025
Enemy attacks suburban depot in Dnipro for second time during full-scale war

12:45 19.09.2025
Networks of Kryvy Rih CHPP are 60% ready for autumn-winter period – Kuleba

11:42 22.08.2025
Govt not considering issue of increasing tariffs for housing needs – Kuleba

14:32 18.08.2025
Ukrainian Deputy PM for Reconstruction promises second front-line support package in Sept

14:20 18.08.2025
Kuleba promises second front-line support package in Sept

13:53 24.05.2025
Dpty PM Kuleba, IMF mission discuss restoration of infrastructure, housing for IDPs, preparations for URC-2025

15:27 23.04.2025
Over 24,000 families to receive compensation for damaged housing thanks to $84 mln from World Bank

09:29 16.04.2025
Nearly 73 mln tonnes of grain exported via Ukrainian maritime route – Kuleba

17:08 22.02.2025
Ukraine's Deputy PM Kuleba discusses housing reconstruction funding with IMF mission chief

12:29 13.09.2024
Kuleba, Special Envoy of French President discuss restoration of infrastructure in Ukraine

