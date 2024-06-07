Macron: France wants to train AFU brigade, but not sending troops to Ukraine

France wants to form a French brigade for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, for the training of 4,500 Ukrainian military, Le Figaro reports.

"The task is to train 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers, equip them, teach them how to defend their land and form a French brigade," French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with French media.

He also noted that there is no talk about the French military in Ukraine yet.

"The President of Ukraine [Volodymyr Zelenskyy], his Defense Minister [Rustem Umerov] called on all allies to train soldiers faster ... We have to ask ourselves if this is an escalation factor. The answer is no," Macron added.