Situation in Kupyansk area tough, enemy trying to break through Ukrainian defense from two directions – Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky has visited the areas of active hostilities in the Kharkiv and Kupyansk axes and informed about the situation at the front.

"The situation in the Kupyansk vicinity is tough. The enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our troops from two directions. Heavy fighting continues. Our task is to stop the enemy and force it to go on the defensive. My task is to provide this direction with sufficient ammunition and combat-ready reserves, which will significantly strengthen the defense," he said on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, despite the complexity of the situation, the Ukrainian defense forces have a chance to change the situation in their favor, and the soldiers are doing everything possible for this.

Syrsky also said that the enemy is focusing its main efforts in the Kharkiv axis and is trying to advance towards Hlyboke-Lyptsi, but is suffering significant losses and has no success there.

"In Vovchansk, our main task at this stage is to contain the enemy, inflict maximum losses on it and gradually move forward to liberate our territories," he said.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the enemy continues to conduct offensive operations, mainly focused on the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, and Kharkiv directions. In addition, the enemy forces carry out active assault operations in Vovchansk and in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar with the aim of capturing and taking control of these two settlements.

"In other directions, the enemy carries out offensive operations with the aim of stretching the line of the active front, pinning down our troops and preventing them from being deployed in other areas of combat operations. In general, the situation remains complex due to the high intensity of hostilities and the enemy's widespread use of armored vehicles, as well as the use of a significant number of guided aircraft bombs," he said.

In addition, Syrsky noted the effective work of most commanders and staffs. According to him, the commanders of our units are fully aware of the situation and skillfully use all types of weapons, especially attack drones of all types.

"And I am also grateful to the soldiers, sergeants and junior officers for their steadfastness and courage," he said.