Russian drones attack industrial facility in Poltava region, casualty reported – authorities

On the night of June 5, Russian drones attacked an industrial facility in the Poltava region, injuring one person, reported the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Pylyp Pronin, on Wednesday morning.

"Last night, the Russian army attacked Poltava region. Fire support teams responded to enemy drones. An industrial facility was hit in the region," he wrote on Telegram.

"One person was injured, but he refused to go to the hospital," Pronin said.