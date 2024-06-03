Facts

20:53 03.06.2024

Italy may transfer second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine

1 min read
Italy may send the second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine, a source told Reuters.

“The source, who declined to be named, confirmed newspaper reports that Italy was preparing to send a SAMP/T system which is deployed in Kuwait, but is soon due to return to Italy,” the message reads.

The source did not name the delivery dates. At the same time, he added that the air defense system is likely to become part of the ninth aid package for Ukraine from Italy, which may be approved in the near future.

Tags: #samp_t #italy

