Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:11 15.03.2025

Zelensky: There has always been shortage of SAMP/T missiles

1 min read
Zelensky: There has always been shortage of SAMP/T missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that there has always been a major shortage of missiles for the SAMP/T missile system.

"There is one problem with these systems. A major shortage of missiles. And it has been constant. I don't want to say how many of these missiles we have, what's wrong with them. This is a constant problem," Zelenskyy told reporters during a briefing on Saturday.

The President thanked Italy and France for providing these systems.

"And these are complex systems. They are good. You can't say that they are an analogue of Patriot, they are cool, they shoot down, but not everything that Patriot shoots down," Zelenskyy added.

He also recalled that he wanted to receive licenses for the production of Patriot, SAMP/T, HAWK, but this did not happen.

Tags: #samp_t

MORE ABOUT

16:08 18.09.2024
Italy to send SAMP/T system to Ukraine before end of month

Italy to send SAMP/T system to Ukraine before end of month

15:56 16.09.2024
Italy to send Ukraine second Samp-T air defense battery – FM Tajani

Italy to send Ukraine second Samp-T air defense battery – FM Tajani

20:53 03.06.2024
Italy may transfer second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine

Italy may transfer second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Partners agree that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened during three years

Putin lying about situation in Kursk region, Ukrainian troops also stabilize situation in Donetsk region – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on Witkoff's visit to Moscow: It can't be 100% known what was discussed there

Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

Zelenskyy calls on partners to continue working on contingents, insists on their deployment in Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy calls for using contacts around the world to force Russia to take steps for peace

Military planners to meet in UK on March 20 to draw up plans for foreign military support to Ukraine's security – Starmer

Zelenskyy calls for strengthening sanctions against Russia to force it to take first steps to end the war

Zelenskyy: Partners agree that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened during three years

Putin lying about situation in Kursk region, Ukrainian troops also stabilize situation in Donetsk region – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on Witkoff's visit to Moscow: It can't be 100% known what was discussed there

Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

Zelenskyy calls on partners to continue working on contingents, insists on their deployment in Ukraine

Russia wants to encircle Ukrainian military on Ukrainian territory – Zelenskyy

Austrian FM inspects progress of restoration work at Center for Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery

AD