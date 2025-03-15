Zelensky: There has always been shortage of SAMP/T missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that there has always been a major shortage of missiles for the SAMP/T missile system.

"There is one problem with these systems. A major shortage of missiles. And it has been constant. I don't want to say how many of these missiles we have, what's wrong with them. This is a constant problem," Zelenskyy told reporters during a briefing on Saturday.

The President thanked Italy and France for providing these systems.

"And these are complex systems. They are good. You can't say that they are an analogue of Patriot, they are cool, they shoot down, but not everything that Patriot shoots down," Zelenskyy added.

He also recalled that he wanted to receive licenses for the production of Patriot, SAMP/T, HAWK, but this did not happen.