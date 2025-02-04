Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:50 04.02.2025

Italy allocates EUR 2 mln for project to support Ukraine's urban energy sector

2 min read

The Italian Ambassador to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa, signed an agreement on behalf of Italy with UNEP (the United Nations Environment Programme) to launch a EUR 2 million project aimed at strengthening the energy resilience of Ukrainian cities.

According to the Italian Embassy's statement to Interfax-Ukraine, the initiative, funded by Italy, seeks to support Ukraine's recovery by fostering a more sustainable and decentralized energy system in line with the Build Back Better principle, enhancing both efficiency and security.

"The project involves a detailed analysis of opportunities for integrating renewable energy sources into Ukraine's energy system, focusing on evaluating solar photovoltaic potential and exploring the development of microgrids to bolster urban energy autonomy. Advanced technological tools will be examined to increase energy efficiency and reduce consumption, creating a model for more sustainable urban energy planning," Ambassador Formosa explained.

A key aspect of the project, according to Formosa, is training and technology transfer involving Italian and Ukrainian experts to develop local competencies in sustainable energy management.

"In addition, the program will assist the Ukrainian government in developing long-term policies for the energy transition and attracting investments in the renewable energy sector," added the ambassador.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak, representatives from the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) in Kyiv, and UNEP officials.

The project, developed in collaboration with UNEP, forms part of Italy's broader efforts to support Ukraine's recovery and energy security, with a total allocation of EUR 125 million through joint initiatives and strategic cooperation with local and international institutions and partners.

