With China's support for Russia, war will be longer – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that China's support for Russia will contribute to the continuation of the war; this will also have a bad impact on China itself, which declares support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

"With China's support for Russia, the war will be longer. This is bad for the whole world, including China itself, which says that it respects territorial integrity and sovereignty, that these are the main principles. And this is officially declared. For them, I also think it is not very good," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with media representatives on the sidelines of the Dialogue – Shangri La conference in Singapore on Sunday.

Speaking of China, according to Zelenskyy, there are strategic mistakes today. In particular, as he noted, one should never support an aggressor country.

"Someone may not be against the policy of this state. Unfortunately, someone may not be against it. But the worst thing is when you support this policy. This indicates that you adhere to the same rules in life. This indicates that the policy of your state is precisely this: to support the aggressor. And here something does not coincide. It is impossible to say that we are based on supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and, at the same time, support a country that violates these principles of the UN Statute - territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Zelenskyy is confident.

In addition, according to the President of Ukraine, "you don't have to take part in the Peace Summit - this means that you don't see the end of the war coming in this format. You don't have to help Ukraine, the civilized world or anyone else end the war. But it seems to me that disrupting the Peace Summit, taking steps to ensure that the relaxation is at the level of the presence of the leaders of the countries, doing everything to prevent certain leaders from reaching the Peace Summit, putting pressure on them - this is definitely not bringing peace closer."

"And this is not only support for Russia, but actually support for war. Because if you do not support the Peace Summit, then what is happening is normal for you," Zelenskyy stated.