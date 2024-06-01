Two people killed, eight injured as result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region – police

Russian troops carried out almost 2,000 strikes per day in Donetsk region, two civilians were killed and eight wounded, the National Police of Ukraine said.

"Two dead, eight wounded civilians are the consequences of Russian attacks in Donetsk region during the day. The enemy inflicted 1,748 strikes on the region. The police have documented war crimes," the report says.

In particular, explosions were heard in the towns of Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, the villages of Drobysheve, Illinka, the villages of Vodiane Druhe, Markove.

As a result of enemy shelling, 45 civilian objects were damaged: 29 residential buildings, a store, an educational institution, and cars.

The Russian Federation dropped four UAB-500 bombs and three UMPB D-30 CM bombs on Drobysheve. Two civilian men, aged 61 and 65, were killed. Three residents were injured.