Zelenskyy: At summit in Stockholm they discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, support, preparations for Peace Summit

Participants in the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit in Stockholm discussed defense cooperation, military support, strengthening air defense, Euro-Atlantic integration of our state and preparations for the Peace Summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with media representatives.

As reported on the presidential website on Friday, the president said Russia now has the opportunity to expand the war and intensify terror against Ukrainian cities and villages. Russia is preparing appropriate groups near our borders. "Everything must be done to destroy Russian warplanes, just as we are already destroying Russian warships in the Black Sea region. We need Patriot air defense systems for this, and today we talked about how to ensure this," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine has signed five security agreements with the Nordic countries. "The agreements fix the volume of military support: this year alone, in all five agreements, and only military support now amounts to EUR 6 billion this is significant. Our broad defense cooperation has also been fixed, and crucial is the joint production of weapons and equipment," the president said.

During the summit, they also discussed the importance of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union in June, preparations for the NATO summit in Washington and the Global Peace Summit. About a hundred states and international organizations have confirmed participation in it. At the same time, Russia is blackmailing individual leaders and trying to block the presence of countries at the Summit in Switzerland. "Today we discussed how we can together strengthen this peacekeeping work of ours – the Peace Summit, and I thank you for your help, for your support," Zelenskyy said.