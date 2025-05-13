Interfax-Ukraine
Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

KYIV. May 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Russia demonstrated its readiness for a ceasefire during May 8-10 with massive shelling and aerial bombings of Ukraine, but Ukraine always fulfills its promises, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"In these days, Russia has carried out 115 air strikes in Ukraine, dropped 197 guided bombs, carried out 12,100 shelling, some 187 of them were from multiple rocket launchers, and also hit our civilian infrastructure with 7,303 kamikaze drones. This was their ceasefire," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday.

He said Ukraine had received a signal from the PRC that they supported the 30-day ceasefire proposed by Ukraine, as well as signals from China and other states, "that it would be fair to go to a complete ceasefire, and that on these dates from 8 to 10 there would be security in the region, where many leaders, including China, will be present."

"We understand what is being said. Ukraine has once again confirmed with its steps that it always does what it promises – no strikes, despite Russian propaganda, on May 9 during the parade there were none," the President of Ukraine said.

According to him, earlier Russia did not support a complete unconditional ceasefire from March 11, as well as on Easter, April 20.

"What happened these days? Russian troops carried out 1,882 shellings, 33 strikes with multiple launch rocket systems, and used 957 kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine. This is what happened. Ukraine acted as I said – Ukraine is ready to support a ceasefire and we will act in a mirror manner," Zelenskyy said.

The president said Ukraine agreed to a complete unconditional ceasefire and showed that it wants the war to end, which he had repeatedly told U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I believe that Putin does not want the war to end, does not want a ceasefire, does not want any victories. I am already silent about the fact that he is afraid of direct victories with me," Zelenskyy said.

