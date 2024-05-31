Facts

13:58 31.05.2024

Bodies of 212 dead defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

1 min read
Bodies of 212 dead defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

As a result of the repatriation measures, 212 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine, according to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"It was possible to return the bodies of the fallen Defenders to their native land, in particular from Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk and Kharkiv directions, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the Coordinating HQ said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The repatriation of the bodies took place with the assistance of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Reintegration, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in cooperation with the Joint Center at the SBU, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organizations.

It is noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport repatriated bodies and remains to certain state institutions. Law enforcement officials and forensic experts will identify the victims. After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial.

Tags: #bodies #defenders

MORE ABOUT

15:40 26.01.2024
Bodies of another 77 fallen defenders return to Ukraine

Bodies of another 77 fallen defenders return to Ukraine

09:36 04.01.2024
Bodies of two more victims found after Dec 29 missile attack in Kyiv; total death toll is 32 people

Bodies of two more victims found after Dec 29 missile attack in Kyiv; total death toll is 32 people

16:55 05.12.2023
Fragments of bodies found in Novohrodivka during dismantling of rubble, DNA examination to be carried out to identify them

Fragments of bodies found in Novohrodivka during dismantling of rubble, DNA examination to be carried out to identify them

20:57 05.10.2023
Some 35 dead as result of missile attack on Hroza identified

Some 35 dead as result of missile attack on Hroza identified

10:58 02.10.2023
Zelenskyy: All of us in Ukraine united in how we value freedom, how we must protect it

Zelenskyy: All of us in Ukraine united in how we value freedom, how we must protect it

17:09 22.08.2023
Russia hands over to Ukraine 12 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers considered as POWs - Coordination HQ

Russia hands over to Ukraine 12 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers considered as POWs - Coordination HQ

13:45 14.07.2023
Ukraine returns bodies of 62 more fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine returns bodies of 62 more fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

13:20 14.07.2023
Law enforcement officers find bodies of civilians shot by enemy during occupation in Mykolaiv region

Law enforcement officers find bodies of civilians shot by enemy during occupation in Mykolaiv region

10:50 16.06.2023
Whereabouts of 11 Ukrainian defenders, detained on territory of Hungary, established - Commissioner for Missing Persons

Whereabouts of 11 Ukrainian defenders, detained on territory of Hungary, established - Commissioner for Missing Persons

13:14 30.05.2023
Ukraine returns bodies of another 79 fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine returns bodies of another 79 fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Seventy-five people returned from Russian captivity

MOBILIZATION INCREASED AFTER ADOPTION OF LAW ON MOBILIZATION – ZELENSKYY

Ukraine signs security agreement with Sweden

UKRAINE SIGNS SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH NORWAY

USA allows Ukraine to use American weapons to attack Russia on border with Kharkiv region – Nykyforov

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Seventy-five people returned from Russian captivity

Germany allows Ukraine to hit Russia with provided weapons due to offensive on Kharkiv – media

MOBILIZATION INCREASED AFTER ADOPTION OF LAW ON MOBILIZATION – ZELENSKYY

Ukraine signs security agreement with Sweden

UKRAINE SIGNS SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH NORWAY

Klitschko: Oleksandr Martynenko at origins of freedom of speech in Ukraine

USA allows Ukraine to use American weapons to attack Russia on border with Kharkiv region – Nykyforov

Australia announces new aid package worth AUD20 mln for Ukraine

Zelenskyy arrives in Stockholm for Ukraine-Northern Europe summit

AFU eliminate 1,390 invaders over day

AD
AD
AD
AD