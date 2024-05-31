Bodies of 212 dead defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

As a result of the repatriation measures, 212 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine, according to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"It was possible to return the bodies of the fallen Defenders to their native land, in particular from Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk and Kharkiv directions, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the Coordinating HQ said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The repatriation of the bodies took place with the assistance of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Reintegration, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in cooperation with the Joint Center at the SBU, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organizations.

It is noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport repatriated bodies and remains to certain state institutions. Law enforcement officials and forensic experts will identify the victims. After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial.