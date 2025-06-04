Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:01 04.06.2025

GUR hacks Russia’s Tupolev Design Bureau – source

2 min read
Cyber ​​specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) carried out a cyberattack on the resources of the Tupolev Design Bureau and gained access to critical data of the strategic aviation manufacturer, informed sources told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to the interlocutor, as a result of the cyberattack, extremely important information of a strategic level was obtained. In particular, this concerns: official correspondence of the company's management; personal data of the design bureau's personnel; resumes of engineers and designers; official data on purchases; addresses of residence; minutes of closed meetings, etc.

Photo: Sources in the special services

As the sources noted, the GUR cyber corps had been monitoring the document flow of the Tupolev Design Bureau for a long time, and eventually was able to gain access to critical data of the Design Bureau in the amount of over 4.4 GB.

In addition, the intelligence officers hacked the official Tupolev website, on which they placed an owl holding a Russian plane in its claws.

Photo: Sources in the special services

"The significance of the data obtained is difficult to overestimate. Now, in fact, there is nothing secret left in the activities of the Tupolev Design Bureau for Ukrainian intelligence, in particular, we have acquired comprehensive information about persons directly involved in servicing Russian strategic aviation. The result will obviously be noticeable both on the ground and in the sky," the source commented on the results of the operation.

Since 2022, the Tupolev Design Bureau - a manufacturer of Russian strategic aviation - has been under international sanctions as a company directly involved in carrying out large-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Tags: #hacking #gur #tupolev

