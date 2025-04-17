Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:39 17.04.2025

Kyiv community hands over more than 1,800 UAVs to 112th Territorial Defense Brigade

1 min read
Kyiv community hands over more than 1,800 UAVs to 112th Territorial Defense Brigade

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has handed over a batch of aid from the capital's community to the 112th separate Territorial Defense Brigade of Kyiv.

"Kyiv continues to help the military. The city community has handed over more than 1,800 UAVs to the fighters of the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade of Kyiv. Namely – 150 Mavic 3E, 220 Mavic 3 PRO and 1,500 multirotor systems of various types, in particular, FPV drones," Klitschko said on Telegram.

The mayor of Kyiv also said in February, the capital transferred 150 Mavic 3E and 20 Mavic 3T drones to the servicemen of the 112th brigade of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Since the beginning of 2025, UAH 200 million has been allocated from the city budget for equipment for this brigade.

Klitschko said this year Kyiv City Council has already allocated more than UAH 5.5 billion to support the defense and security forces.

"With this money, the defenders are purchasing desperately needed equipment. We will continue to help the military, constantly looking for any opportunities for this," the city mayor said.

Tags: #klitschko #uavs #brigade

MORE ABOUT

11:11 17.04.2025
Defense Forces shoot down 25 out of 75 UAVs at night, another 30 lost from location

Defense Forces shoot down 25 out of 75 UAVs at night, another 30 lost from location

17:20 14.04.2025
Ukrainian Air Force: 40 enemy UAVs shot down last night, 11 imitators fail to reach their targets

Ukrainian Air Force: 40 enemy UAVs shot down last night, 11 imitators fail to reach their targets

09:54 14.04.2025
UAV strikes on Odesa injure 7 civilians

UAV strikes on Odesa injure 7 civilians

09:38 09.04.2025
AFU Air Force: 32 enemy UAVs shot down, eight drone simulators lost from location

AFU Air Force: 32 enemy UAVs shot down, eight drone simulators lost from location

11:40 04.04.2025
Russia’s Moscow region attacked by unknown drones – Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia’s Moscow region attacked by unknown drones – Center for Countering Disinformation

11:01 04.04.2025
Ukrainian defenders destroy 42 out of 78 drones used by enemy tonight

Ukrainian defenders destroy 42 out of 78 drones used by enemy tonight

10:58 03.04.2025
Air Force: 28 enemy UAVs shot down last night, seven lost in location

Air Force: 28 enemy UAVs shot down last night, seven lost in location

10:54 02.04.2025
Forty-one out of 74 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 20 drone simulators lost from location

Forty-one out of 74 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 20 drone simulators lost from location

10:16 02.04.2025
Eight civilians injured, large-scale fires and destruction reported in Kharkiv

Eight civilians injured, large-scale fires and destruction reported in Kharkiv

12:31 28.03.2025
Some 89 out of 163 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 51 drone simulators lost

Some 89 out of 163 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 51 drone simulators lost

HOT NEWS

Fighters of Chervona Kalyna repel large-scale enemy assault in Pokrovsk direction: Over 240 occupiers destroyed

Enemy uses Shahed drones carrying dangerous chemicals – South Task Force

Russia preparing for new strikes on Ukrainian energy after Easter – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian soldiers liberate about 16 sq km in Pokrovsk direction

Russians shell Nikopol, two people killed, 5 more injured

LATEST

Aggressor damages, destroys almost 2,000 health facilities in Ukraine

Fighters of Chervona Kalyna repel large-scale enemy assault in Pokrovsk direction: Over 240 occupiers destroyed

Enemy uses Shahed drones carrying dangerous chemicals – South Task Force

Russia preparing for new strikes on Ukrainian energy after Easter – Zelenskyy

Macron's meeting with Rubio, Witkoff starts in Paris

Ukrainian soldiers liberate about 16 sq km in Pokrovsk direction

Poroshenko appeals imposed sanctions in Supreme Court

Sybiha announces launch of #ChildrenAreNonNegotiable campaign

Prokopiv claims charges against him politically motivated

Russians shell Nikopol, two people killed, 5 more injured

AD
AD