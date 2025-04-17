Kyiv community hands over more than 1,800 UAVs to 112th Territorial Defense Brigade

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has handed over a batch of aid from the capital's community to the 112th separate Territorial Defense Brigade of Kyiv.

"Kyiv continues to help the military. The city community has handed over more than 1,800 UAVs to the fighters of the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade of Kyiv. Namely – 150 Mavic 3E, 220 Mavic 3 PRO and 1,500 multirotor systems of various types, in particular, FPV drones," Klitschko said on Telegram.

The mayor of Kyiv also said in February, the capital transferred 150 Mavic 3E and 20 Mavic 3T drones to the servicemen of the 112th brigade of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Since the beginning of 2025, UAH 200 million has been allocated from the city budget for equipment for this brigade.

Klitschko said this year Kyiv City Council has already allocated more than UAH 5.5 billion to support the defense and security forces.

"With this money, the defenders are purchasing desperately needed equipment. We will continue to help the military, constantly looking for any opportunities for this," the city mayor said.