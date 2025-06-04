Kellogg: Ukraine's attacks on strategic aviation, Russian fleet ‘increase level of risk’

Ukraine's attacks on strategic aviation aircraft and the headquarters of the Russian Northern Fleet in Severomorsk "increase the level of risk," said Keith Kellogg, the US President's special representative for Ukraine and Russia.

" When you attack an opponent's part of their national survival system, which is their nuclear triad, that means your risk level goes up because you don't know what the other side's going to do... I think that's what we're trying to avoid... We wouldn't want to get to that point," Kellogg said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday.

Kellogg also believes that Ukraine's attacks had more of a psychological than a material effect.

"This operation was a serious blow to the image [of Russia]. It showed that Ukraine is not lying down on that. Ukraine is basically: 'We can play this game, too,'" the special envoy emphasized.