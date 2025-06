During the day, the invaders lost 1,020 units of manpower and 216 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported as of 7:00 Wednesday.

In particular, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed three tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 88 artillery systems, 123 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks, as well as two units of special equipment.

The enemy also lost 176 UAVs of the operational-tactical level.