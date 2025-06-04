Umerov: Another person to soon be appointed to Land Forces, who to focus exclusively on generation of our forces

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced the appointment of another person to the Land Forces, who will focus on recruiting, mobilization, training of military personnel and the introduction of new approaches in these processes to ensure high-quality training of fighters.

"Today, together with the President of Ukraine and the military leadership, we made important personnel decisions to strengthen our forces at the front. Mykhailo Drapaty has been appointed commander of the Joint Forces. After long discussions, we decided that he will focus exclusively on combat issues in order to fully engage with the front. Another person will soon be appointed in the Land Forces who will focus exclusively on issues of generating our forces - recruiting, mobilization, training of the military and implementing new approaches in these processes to ensure high-quality training of fighters," the minister wrote on Facebook.

He also noted that Oleg Apostol was appointed Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces. Ihor Skybiuk was appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

Robert Brovdi (Magyar) was appointed the new commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. According to Umerov, his "experience with one of the best brigades should be scaled to the entire command."

As Umerov emphasized, Vadym Sukharevsky became Deputy Commander of the Operational Command East "with an important task - to modernize this command, introducing new approaches and changes."

"All these changes have one goal - to strengthen our guys at the front, to provide them with everything necessary for effective combat," the Minister of Defense emphasized.