Kyiv Dpty Mayor Prokopiv stays in capital, doesn't hide before suspicion reported – Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko expressed surprise that law enforcement officers did not contact his deputy Volodymyr Prokopiv in Kyiv and inform him of the suspicion of organizing a scheme to smuggle conscripts across the state border during his trip to Ivano-Frankivsk.

"Couldn't this [serving of suspicion] have been done in the city of Kyiv? He is here constantly, participates in voting, does not hide anywhere," Klitschko said on the air of the Kyiv 24 television channel.

He said Prokopiv's case concerns the beginning of hostilities, and only "three years later, it was pulled out and the charges began." At the same time, the mayor said that he "does not want to comment on the legal side of the case."

"A person went to Ivano-Frankivsk, at six in the morning guys in helmets, armor plates, tactical glasses, with weapons knock down the door of the hotel... And under the camera they hand a person who barely had time to put on a bathrobe a suspicion," Klitschko said.

As reported, Kyiv police and SBU notified Prokopiv on April 17 of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 332 – illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by an official using his official position; Part 3 of Article 362 – unauthorized actions with information that is processed in electronic computers, automated systems, computer networks or stored on media of such information, committed by a person who has the right to access it. According to the National Police, from May to June 2022, at his direction, information on more than 30 men of draft age who, without having legal grounds, crossed the border of Ukraine was entered into the Shliakh information system. Prokopiv, in turn, stated that the charges were politically motivated, the persecution of the opposition, and the "cleansing of local government in the capital."