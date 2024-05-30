Ukrenergo doesn't predict power outages for fourth day in row

Ukrenergo does not plan to limit energy supply on Friday, May 31, the company said in its Telegram channel.

At the same time, the company warned that if the situation in the energy system changes, it will provide additional information.

As reported with reference to the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin on May 29, electricity restrictions, which have been absent for the last two days due to connection to the network after repairs of two nuclear power units, may return with the removal of further nuclear units for repairs in the coming days. According to him, eight power units are currently operating, two of which were taken out of repair on May 26 and 27.