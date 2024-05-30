Facts

21:02 30.05.2024

Ukrenergo doesn't predict power outages for fourth day in row

1 min read
Ukrenergo doesn't predict power outages for fourth day in row

Ukrenergo does not plan to limit energy supply on Friday, May 31, the company said in its Telegram channel.

At the same time, the company warned that if the situation in the energy system changes, it will provide additional information.

As reported with reference to the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin on May 29, electricity restrictions, which have been absent for the last two days due to connection to the network after repairs of two nuclear power units, may return with the removal of further nuclear units for repairs in the coming days. According to him, eight power units are currently operating, two of which were taken out of repair on May 26 and 27.

Tags: #electric #energy

MORE ABOUT

20:43 28.05.2024
Ukrenergo doesn't set energy consumption limits for environment

Ukrenergo doesn't set energy consumption limits for environment

20:04 27.05.2024
Pokrovsky Mining to continue to be idle due to shortage of electricity, intends to build 1 MW solar power plant by Sept

Pokrovsky Mining to continue to be idle due to shortage of electricity, intends to build 1 MW solar power plant by Sept

20:02 24.05.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia to buy up to 80 electric locomotives with EBRD funds under RELINC project

Ukrzaliznytsia to buy up to 80 electric locomotives with EBRD funds under RELINC project

19:11 24.05.2024
Hourly outage schedules on Saturday to be valid for only two evening hours

Hourly outage schedules on Saturday to be valid for only two evening hours

20:45 22.05.2024
Verkhovna Rada adopts law on moratorium on bankruptcy of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities

Verkhovna Rada adopts law on moratorium on bankruptcy of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities

21:03 21.05.2024
DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids receives record number of applications for connection to power grid – CEO

DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids receives record number of applications for connection to power grid – CEO

20:27 21.05.2024
Ukrenergo predicts no restrictions on energy supply for Wednesday from 07:00 to 18:00

Ukrenergo predicts no restrictions on energy supply for Wednesday from 07:00 to 18:00

11:52 21.05.2024
USA transfers special equipment to Kharkiv to restore power grids

USA transfers special equipment to Kharkiv to restore power grids

19:32 20.05.2024
Hourly outage schedules may be applied throughout day on Tues – Ukrenergo

Hourly outage schedules may be applied throughout day on Tues – Ukrenergo

19:11 13.05.2024
Energoatom, Hyundai agree to cooperate on development of nuclear energy, localization of production in Ukraine

Energoatom, Hyundai agree to cooperate on development of nuclear energy, localization of production in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Farewell ceremony for General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko will be on Friday at 11.00 at Baikove Cemetery; departure from St. Sofia's Square will be organized by bus

Novo-Oleksandrivka of Donetsk region is hottest zone on map of hostilities today - AFU General Staff

SBI Director: We facilitate return of fighters to positions, do not improve statistics of criminal cases

Two Russian military boats destroyed in Crimean Uzkaya Bay – Intelligence Agency

LATEST

Defense forces manage to somewhat slow down pace of Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

Defense Ministry simplifies procedure for codifying weapons, military equipment up to ten days

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Explanatory meeting with Ukraine, Moldova on fisheries, watercraft held in Brussels

Digital Development Ministry expands its powers in electronic identification

Forests of Ukraine ready to fully provide wood for construction of fortifications without intermediaries – director general

Four enemy Tuna patrol boats hit, two of them destroyed in GUR’s operation in Crimea – GUR

First batch of artillery shells within Czech initiative framework to be delivered to Ukraine in coming days

Farewell ceremony for General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko will be on Friday at 11.00 at Baikove Cemetery; departure from St. Sofia's Square will be organized by bus

Stoltenberg: Ukraine can still prevail, but only with continued, robust support from NATO Allies

AD
AD
AD
AD