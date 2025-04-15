Ukrainian govt approves bill to strengthen energy companies' responsibility for energy security

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law developed by the Ministry of Energy aimed at enhancing responsibility among electricity market participants for ensuring energy supply security.

"The bill strengthens the obligations of market players to adhere to equipment maintenance and modernization schedules, build up adequate fuel reserves, and carry out other necessary preparations," the Ministry of Energy said last week.

The draft law also provides for increased oversight of the transmission and distribution system operators – namely Ukrenergo and regional power utilities – particularly in the context of emergency electricity consumption restrictions.

According to Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, the legislation will also harmonize existing electricity market regulations by clarifying the powers of government agencies and introducing new requirements for state oversight in the electricity sector.