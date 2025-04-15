Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:49 15.04.2025

Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data


PJSC Ukrnafta is actively deploying artificial neural networks to process large datasets and address complex geological and technical challenges in oil and gas extraction.

"Decades of experience at Ukrnafta have laid the foundation for AI-driven innovation, as the company embraces machine learning in Ukraine's oil and gas industry," Ukrnafta reported on Tuesday.

The company has established an Innovation Technology Directorate within its Research and Design Institute (NIPI), which has already delivered three cutting-edge AI solutions. These include: estimating rock permeability coefficients, automatically correlating geophysical well logging curves, and recognizing geophysical curves from scanned documents for subsequent digitization.

To train the AI models, Ukrnafta used a trove of accumulated data, including core analysis results, research from 575 wells, and digitized geophysical logging materials spanning from 1953 to 2018 across various fields operated by the company.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil extraction company and operates a national network of filling stations. In March 2024, the company took over the management of Glusco assets, and now operates 544 filling stations – 461 of its own and 83 under management.

Ukrnafta holds 92 licenses for industrial development of fields. It has 1,832 oil and 154 gas production wells on its balance.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share.

In November 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer the corporate rights of the company, previously owned by private shareholders, to the state. The Ministry of Defense now oversees these shares.

