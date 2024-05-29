Zelenskyy: We’re preparing for further enemy activity, especially in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

On Wednesday, May 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Barhylevych and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on the situation at the front.

"Attention is due to be paid to all directions, especially Pokrovske and Kurakhivske in Donetsk region, as well as Kupyansk and other directions in Kharkiv region. I am grateful to every unit doing everything necessary to stabilize the frontline situation. We are also preparing for further enemy activity – we clearly understand what tasks and for what purpose Putin stations his army. We will definitely give him our answer," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the President stressed, the Ukrainian side is preparing diplomatic responses to Russian attempts to weaken the Peace Summit, which will begin in two weeks.

"Russia will no longer be able to disrupt the Summit, although it is trying very hard to do so. It puts pressure on the leaders, openly threatens various states with destabilization. And this is one of the consequences of the fact that the world has given the terrorist state too much time. Unfortunately, evil knows how to adapt and is now using its resources to split the world and prevent Russia from forcing to peace. But we already have almost a hundred states and international organizations joining the global efforts," Zelenskyy said.