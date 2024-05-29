Facts

20:53 29.05.2024

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing for further enemy activity, especially in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

2 min read
Zelenskyy: We’re preparing for further enemy activity, especially in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

On Wednesday, May 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Barhylevych and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on the situation at the front.

"Attention is due to be paid to all directions, especially Pokrovske and Kurakhivske in Donetsk region, as well as Kupyansk and other directions in Kharkiv region. I am grateful to every unit doing everything necessary to stabilize the frontline situation. We are also preparing for further enemy activity – we clearly understand what tasks and for what purpose Putin stations his army. We will definitely give him our answer," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the President stressed, the Ukrainian side is preparing diplomatic responses to Russian attempts to weaken the Peace Summit, which will begin in two weeks.

"Russia will no longer be able to disrupt the Summit, although it is trying very hard to do so. It puts pressure on the leaders, openly threatens various states with destabilization. And this is one of the consequences of the fact that the world has given the terrorist state too much time. Unfortunately, evil knows how to adapt and is now using its resources to split the world and prevent Russia from forcing to peace. But we already have almost a hundred states and international organizations joining the global efforts," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #reports #zelenskyy #commander

MORE ABOUT

20:36 29.05.2024
Zelenskyy, Guterres discuss preparations for Peace Summit

Zelenskyy, Guterres discuss preparations for Peace Summit

13:47 29.05.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Sweden for aid provided, noting it 'not only saves Ukrainian lives, but also helps ensure long-term peace, security in Europe'

Zelenskyy thanks Sweden for aid provided, noting it 'not only saves Ukrainian lives, but also helps ensure long-term peace, security in Europe'

09:22 29.05.2024
Zelenskyy, Montenegro discuss preparations for Peace Summit, steps to bring Russian invasion of Ukraine closer to end

Zelenskyy, Montenegro discuss preparations for Peace Summit, steps to bring Russian invasion of Ukraine closer to end

18:08 28.05.2024
Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of founder, head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko

Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of founder, head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko

14:23 28.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Peace proposals with Russia can be provided to it when everyone unites around idea of just peace

Zelenskyy: Peace proposals with Russia can be provided to it when everyone unites around idea of just peace

13:02 28.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Biden’s absence at Peace Summit would be ‘not very strong decision,’ one Putin will applaud with a standing ovation

Zelenskyy: Biden’s absence at Peace Summit would be ‘not very strong decision,’ one Putin will applaud with a standing ovation

09:45 28.05.2024
Zelenskyy meets with heads of chambers, factions of Spanish Parliament

Zelenskyy meets with heads of chambers, factions of Spanish Parliament

20:08 27.05.2024
Zelenskyy expected in Portugal on Tuesday

Zelenskyy expected in Portugal on Tuesday

18:41 27.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Our partners must understand that providing us with air defense is about defense, not about attacking Russia

Zelenskyy: Our partners must understand that providing us with air defense is about defense, not about attacking Russia

18:08 27.05.2024
Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Search operations in Kharkiv’s Epicenter completed, all 19 dead identified – Klymenko

Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Nikopol – regional authorities

Farewell ceremony with Director General of Interfax-Ukraine agency, Oleksandr Martynenko, to be held at Baikove cemetery at 11.00 on Friday

Invaders lose 1,300 people per day – General Staff

Sweden announces largest military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.3 bln

LATEST

Argentina joins coalition for return of Ukrainian children from Russia

Lithuania allocates EUR 5 mln for reconstruction of schools, kindergartens in Ukraine

Requirements for approval of leadership of Ukrainian investigative agencies are now much stricter than in European countries – opinion

Umerov, Syrsky visit Kharkiv direction

Blinken expecting steps at NATO summit to further bring Ukraine, Alliance closer

Search operations in Kharkiv’s Epicenter completed, all 19 dead identified – Klymenko

Recent Russian offensives in Donetsk region largely unsuccessful – ISW

Russian authorities will likely escalate deportation efforts of Ukrainian children throughout summer – ISW

Only organizational issues remain in context of opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Stefanishyna

One Russian ship on duty in Black Sea, no Navy ships in Azov and Mediterranean Seas – Navy

AD
AD
AD
AD