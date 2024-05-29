Facts

10:21 29.05.2024

In Toretsk, as result of three air bombs dropped by enemy, two people killed, three injured

1 min read

In Toretsk, Donetsk region on Tuesday evening, as a result of three air bombs dropped by the enemy, two people were killed and three were injured, and as a result of the attack on Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, the number of wounded increased to seven people, said the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

"At least two people were killed and three injured as a result of the attack on Toretsk," he said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

According to him, in the evening the Russians dropped three guided bombs on the city, hitting two high-rise buildings and an administrative building.

Rescue work is currently ongoing at the scene - the exact number of victims will be known later.

In addition, Filashkin notes, the number of wounded from the attack on Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka has increased to seven people. Another person was wounded in Verolubivka, Kostiantynivka community.

Tags: #donetsk_region

19:24 06.05.2024
