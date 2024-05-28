ECA Supervisory Board approves products for insurance against military, political risks

The Supervisory Board of the Export Credit Agency (ECA) approved the agency's products for insuring investments against military and political risks, according to the ECA website.

At the same time, the agency clarifies that it will offer products for insurance of direct investments and insurance of investment loans.

In order for an investment to be insured by an ECA, the share of corporate rights of the investor (resident or non-resident of Ukraine, whether an individual or a legal entity) must exceed 10%. The purpose of such an investment should be the creation of facilities and infrastructure necessary for the development of the processing industry and the export of goods (works, services) of Ukrainian origin.

In addition, the investment object must be located on the territory of Ukraine, except for territories in which hostilities are ongoing or temporarily occupied as of the date of concluding the insurance contract; goods (work, services) that will be exported as a result of the investment must meet the requirements of Article 8 of the law On financial mechanisms for stimulating export activities.

In order for dividends to be insured, they must be paid on investments that meet all of the above requirements.

Military risks against which direct investment may be insured in ECA include: military conflict, including war or armed conflict, armed aggression, hostilities, riots, violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, terrorist acts and/or sabotage, including those caused by military conflicts, war, armed conflicts, hostilities, riots or violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order, seizure of state power, occupation, annexation.

The maximum amount is UAH 200 million. The insurance rate is determined for each individual insurance contract individually. The minimum insurance rate is 0.49%, the maximum insurance rate is 8.05%

Payment of insurance compensation is made in hryvnia at the official NBU exchange rate on the day of payment within five working days from the date the ECA makes the relevant decision.

ECA insurance coverage applies to investment loans, in particular, provided that the provision of a loan to a Ukrainian business entity is associated with investments in the creation of facilities and infrastructure necessary for the development of the processing industry and the export of goods (works, services) of Ukrainian origin that meet the conditions defined insurance contract, internal documents of the insurer and legislation goods (work, services) exported as a result of the investment must comply with the requirements of Article 8 of the law On financial mechanisms for stimulating export activities.

The insured amount is established under the terms of the loan agreement and taking into account the requirements of the legislation of Ukraine and may exceed 100% of the debt limit or principal debt. The insured amount is set in the currency of the investment loan. The maximum amount is UAH 200 million.

The insurance rate is determined for each individual insurance contract individually. The minimum insurance rate is 0.95%, the maximum is 4.05%

Payment of insurance compensation is made in hryvnia at the official NBU exchange rate on the day of payment within five working days from the date the ECA makes the relevant decision.