Facts

18:41 27.05.2024

Zelenskyy: Our partners must understand that providing us with air defense is about defense, not about attacking Russia

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Our partners must understand that providing us with air defense is about defense, not about attacking Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine needs to put pressure on its partners to give it air defense and, accordingly, the opportunity to defend itself from missile and bomb attacks by the Russian Federation; partners should also understand that the provided air defense means for Ukraine will be its defense against Russia, and not an attack on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"The most important problem that exists today is the use by Russia of more than 3,000 guided aerial bombs. Simply at people. A month," he said at a press conference with the Spanish Prime Minister in Madrid.

At the same time, as Zelenskyy noted, "we believe that next month there may be 3,500 Russian bombs being dropped."

"Thousands of bombs are flying right on people's heads. With any training, a person, no matter what kind of protection he has, is not able to withstand it. People can't stand it. How to deal with it? There are not enough air defense missiles to fight this," he stressed.

Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine is constantly asking the world to help at least with additional Patriot systems. "At least seven systems. Because we need at least two systems only for Kharkiv, for this direction. What for? Russia uses these bombs from its aircraft. And if we have modern Patriot systems, these planes will not be able to fly so close to use these bombs simply on the civilian population and on our military. This is an obvious fact. I'm not talking about dozens of systems in order to completely close the sky over Ukraine. I'm talking about at least not giving Russia the opportunity to use thousands of bombs. That's what we're talking about."

The Head of State also said that he had raised with the Spanish Prime Minister the issue of the transfer of air defense, however, according to him, Spain alone cannot close this issue.

"And that's why we need to work together and put pressure. And not only on Russia anymore. We need to put pressure on our partners to give us the opportunity to defend ourselves from the Russian Federation. Even those partners who are afraid to give us weapons should understand that ‘Air Defense’ is a defense, not an offensive. This is protection. And this is the only way for us," he concluded.

Tags: #zelenskyy #defense_systems

MORE ABOUT

20:08 27.05.2024
Zelenskyy expected in Portugal on Tuesday

Zelenskyy expected in Portugal on Tuesday

18:08 27.05.2024
Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

13:31 27.05.2024
Zelenskyy arrives in Spain

Zelenskyy arrives in Spain

22:19 24.05.2024
President of Cote d'Ivoire confirms participation in the Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

President of Cote d'Ivoire confirms participation in the Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

19:02 24.05.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kharkiv on region's operational situation, preparations for heating season

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kharkiv on region's operational situation, preparations for heating season

15:43 24.05.2024
Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv printing house attacked by Russia

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv printing house attacked by Russia

10:24 24.05.2024
Zelenskyy: More efforts, determination of world leaders needed so that Russian terror finally loses

Zelenskyy: More efforts, determination of world leaders needed so that Russian terror finally loses

19:46 23.05.2024
Zelenskyy on hostilities in Kharkiv axis, Donbas: Occupiers' intention is clear, we know how to respond

Zelenskyy on hostilities in Kharkiv axis, Donbas: Occupiers' intention is clear, we know how to respond

13:48 23.05.2024
Zelenskyy on attack on Kharkiv: Russian terrorists take advantage of lack of air defense, ability to destroy Russian launchers near our borders

Zelenskyy on attack on Kharkiv: Russian terrorists take advantage of lack of air defense, ability to destroy Russian launchers near our borders

19:19 22.05.2024
President of Chile confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

President of Chile confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Syrsky says he signs documents allowing first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers

Chinese MFA on Zelenskyy's call for Xi Jinping to participate in Peace Summit: We support intl peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine

Spain working with other countries to supply air defense systems to Ukraine – Spanish PM

Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

Four people injure as result of strike on Kharkiv – mayor

LATEST

Spain to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 1 bln of military aid this year, EUR 5 bln over three years

Association of IT Enterprises asks govt to create conditions for import of devices supporting WiFi 7 standard

Based on SBU materials, EU imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk financing Kremlin's information, subversive activities in EU

NATO PA adopts declaration calling for accelerating supply of weapons to Ukraine, allowing them to hit military targets in Russia

Syrsky says he signs documents allowing first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers

Shmyhal discusses fight against Russian disinformation with reps of media from Latin America, Caribbean

Chinese MFA on Zelenskyy's call for Xi Jinping to participate in Peace Summit: We support intl peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine

Spain working with other countries to supply air defense systems to Ukraine – Spanish PM

One killed, ten injured as result of enemy strike on Kharkiv – Synehubov

Four people injure as result of strike on Kharkiv – mayor

AD
AD
AD
AD