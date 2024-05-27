One killed, ten injured as result of enemy strike on Kharkiv – Synehubov

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

The number of victims as a result of an airstrike carried out by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on a civilian enterprise in Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv continues to grow, said Oleh Synehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"By this minute, there are already 11 injured, one woman in serious condition," Synehubov wrote on the Telegram channel.

A little later, he reported that the woman had died.