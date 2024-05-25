Khortytsia group: Ukrainian Defense Forces completely stop enemy near Strilecha-Hlyboke, knocking them out of their positions

In Kharkiv axis, the operational situation remains complex and is changing dynamically; the defense forces have completely stopped the enemy in the direction of Strilecha-Hlyboke and are knocking them out of their positions, Speaker of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of forces, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn said.

"In the Strilecha-Hlyboke direction, the enemy's offensive was stopped completely, and now systematic work is underway to knock the enemy out of the positions he occupied," Voloshyn told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said Ukrainian forces are equipping occupied lines and strengthening defense in the border areas of Kharkiv region.

"The enemy is not abandoning attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian units near Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Tykhy and Starytsia. In that direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian units eight times. Two assault actions were repelled in the Lyptsi area without success for the enemy," the speaker said.

Voloshyn said the invaders combine ground assaults with air strikes in order to achieve success. Thus, fighting is currently ongoing in the area of Vovchansk, where the invaders used six UAVs, and Lyptsi – where the enemy used four UAVs.

"The occupiers are firing UAVs and missiles at Kharkiv, Derhachi, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Vovchansk, which the enemy continues to raze to the ground. Civilians and enterprises are suffering," the Khortytsia group said.

The speaker also said the enemy is abandoning attempts to capture Vovchansk, since this is likely one of the tactical goals of the enemy's offensive operations in the north of the region. According to him, the enemy's tactics do not change; the invaders enter in small infantry groups of up to ten people, using cars, buggies or golf carts. In addition, they loot the houses of local residents, taking away valuables.

"Our units continue to carry out combat missions within the Vovchansk urban area in the northern part of the city, carry out clean-up operations, keep the enemy under fire control, and carry out measures to strengthen our defensive positions," Voloshyn said.