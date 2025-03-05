Defense Forces repel 97 enemy attacks on Tuesday

Since the beginning of the day, 97 combat clashes have occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in operational information as of 22:00 on Tuesday.

"The Russian invaders carried out 40 airstrikes, using 59 KABs. In addition, the Russians used 783 kamikaze drones to destroy the positions of our troops and populated areas 3,828 times," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

According to information from the General Staff, the hottest situation today was in Pokrovsk direction, where 17 enemy attempts to break through our defenses were stopped.