Defense Forces shoot down 80 Russian UAVs

On the night of February 20, Russian occupiers carried out a combined strike with various types of air, land and sea-based missiles on critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv region, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"A total of 14 missiles were used: cruise missiles - X-101/X-55 [launched from Volgograd region], Kalibr/Iskander-K [from the Black Sea/Crimea]; ballistic missiles - Iskander-M/KN-23 [launched from Voronezh region]. Information on the results of combat operations and the consequences of the missile strike is not reported," the message on the Telegram channel states.

In addition, the enemy used 161 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drone imitators.

"As of 10:00, the downing of 80 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones has been confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. Some 78 enemy drone imitators were lost [without negative consequences]," the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa and Kyiv regions suffered. In Kherson region, an enemy guided aerial bomb partially destroyed the entrance to a multi-story building; there are casualties, and rescue operations are ongoing.