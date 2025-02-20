Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:51 20.02.2025

Defense Forces shoot down 80 Russian UAVs

2 min read
Defense Forces shoot down 80 Russian UAVs

On the night of February 20, Russian occupiers carried out a combined strike with various types of air, land and sea-based missiles on critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv region, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"A total of 14 missiles were used: cruise missiles - X-101/X-55 [launched from Volgograd region], Kalibr/Iskander-K [from the Black Sea/Crimea]; ballistic missiles - Iskander-M/KN-23 [launched from Voronezh region]. Information on the results of combat operations and the consequences of the missile strike is not reported," the message on the Telegram channel states.

In addition, the enemy used 161 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drone imitators.

"As of 10:00, the downing of 80 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones has been confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. Some 78 enemy drone imitators were lost [without negative consequences]," the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa and Kyiv regions suffered. In Kherson region, an enemy guided aerial bomb partially destroyed the entrance to a multi-story building; there are casualties, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Tags: #uavs #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

11:53 24.05.2025
Defense forces hit five areas of occupation concentration in past 24 hours – General Staff

Defense forces hit five areas of occupation concentration in past 24 hours – General Staff

11:51 24.05.2025
Defense Forces shoot down six out of 14 missiles, neutralize 245 out of 250 enemy drones during the night - Air Force

Defense Forces shoot down six out of 14 missiles, neutralize 245 out of 250 enemy drones during the night - Air Force

14:32 23.05.2025
Defense Forces neutralize 150 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

Defense Forces neutralize 150 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

12:57 22.05.2025
Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

12:28 22.05.2025
Some 330 enemy attacks, almost 700 kamikaze drone strikes, 380 UAV drops recorded in southern Ukraine over past day

Some 330 enemy attacks, almost 700 kamikaze drone strikes, 380 UAV drops recorded in southern Ukraine over past day

13:55 21.05.2025
Defense forces shoot down 22 out of 76 enemy drones during the night, another 41 lost from location

Defense forces shoot down 22 out of 76 enemy drones during the night, another 41 lost from location

11:29 21.05.2025
Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

10:25 16.05.2025
Seventy-three enemy UAVs shot down in Ukraine, 36 drone simulators lost

Seventy-three enemy UAVs shot down in Ukraine, 36 drone simulators lost

13:34 14.05.2025
Russia attacks Ukraine at night with ballistic missile, 145 UAVs: 80 drones shot down, 42 more lost in location

Russia attacks Ukraine at night with ballistic missile, 145 UAVs: 80 drones shot down, 42 more lost in location

16:39 07.05.2025
Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

HOT NEWS

Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy

Currently about UAH 16-20 bln in accounts of brigades – Zelenskyy

Russia increases production capacity to 300-350 drones per day – Zelenskyy

Year without Oleksandr Martynenko

LATEST

SBU drones hit strategic Raduga plant responsible for cruise missile production

Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

EU proposes new strategy for Black Sea region with closer cooperation with Ukraine, other states

Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to find response to Russian missiles if funding provided – Zelenskyy

European Solidary party demands state authorities provide info about Portnov's visit to Kyiv’s government quarter

Currently about UAH 16-20 bln in accounts of brigades – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian parliamentarians appeal to Canadian govt to proceed with full-scale confiscation of Russian assets

Russia increases production capacity to 300-350 drones per day – Zelenskyy

Year without Oleksandr Martynenko

AD
AD