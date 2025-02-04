Defense forces shoot down 37 out of 65 enemy drones at night, 28 lost locally

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Ukrainian defenders shot down 37 Shahed-type attack drones and other types of drone imitators on the night of Tuesday, February 4, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.

"As of 9:00, the downing of 37 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions has been confirmed," the report says.

In addition, 28 enemy drone imitators were lost location without negative consequences.

"As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy and Cherkasy regions suffered," the Air Force reported.

No casualties or damage were reported.

As stated, on the night of February 4, 2025 (from 20:00 on February 3), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 65 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone imitators. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces.