Defense Forces destroy rare combat equipment of Russians – Khortytsia Task Force

Units of the Defense Forces in the Lyman direction destroyed rare combat equipment of the enemy - the Smerch-2 naval mortar launcher, the press service of the operational-strategic group of forces Khortytsia reports.

"The occupiers installed a Smerch-2 naval mortar launcher on an Ural truck. However, the invaders did not take into account one single moment - you can't hide from the pilots of the battalion of unmanned systems and their large night drones," the message on the Telegram channel says.

The Ukrainian military managed to track down and destroy the enemy's mortar launcher in the forests in the Lyman direction.

Smerch-2 is a Soviet naval rocket launcher with a fixed, two-plane floating installation with twelve radially located barrels. It is designed to destroy enemy submarines and attack torpedoes. The rocket-bomb launcher system was adopted by the USSR Navy in 1961.