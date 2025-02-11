Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:52 11.02.2025

Defense Forces destroy rare combat equipment of Russians – Khortytsia Task Force

1 min read

Units of the Defense Forces in the Lyman direction destroyed rare combat equipment of the enemy - the Smerch-2 naval mortar launcher, the press service of the operational-strategic group of forces Khortytsia reports.

"The occupiers installed a Smerch-2 naval mortar launcher on an Ural truck. However, the invaders did not take into account one single moment - you can't hide from the pilots of the battalion of unmanned systems and their large night drones," the message on the Telegram channel says.

The Ukrainian military managed to track down and destroy the enemy's mortar launcher in the forests in the Lyman direction.

Smerch-2 is a Soviet naval rocket launcher with a fixed, two-plane floating installation with twelve radially located barrels. It is designed to destroy enemy submarines and attack torpedoes. The rocket-bomb launcher system was adopted by the USSR Navy in 1961.

Tags: #khortytsia #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

16:39 07.05.2025
Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

14:02 23.04.2025
Defense Forces shoot down 67 out of 134 enemy UAVs, another 47 lost in location

Defense Forces shoot down 67 out of 134 enemy UAVs, another 47 lost in location

17:29 22.04.2025
In Kramatorsk axis, Ukrainian soldiers burn enemy engineering equipment, infantry and ammo depots

In Kramatorsk axis, Ukrainian soldiers burn enemy engineering equipment, infantry and ammo depots

17:03 21.04.2025
Defense Forces, with their actions, once again thwart enemy's offensive in Sumy direction – Syrsky

Defense Forces, with their actions, once again thwart enemy's offensive in Sumy direction – Syrsky

09:28 16.04.2025
Defense Forces repel 87 enemy attacks on Tues – General Staff

Defense Forces repel 87 enemy attacks on Tues – General Staff

10:09 08.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,290 people, 109 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,290 people, 109 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

14:06 07.04.2025
Over three months, Russia loses 146 soldiers per square kilometer of Ukrainian land – Khortytsia Task Force

Over three months, Russia loses 146 soldiers per square kilometer of Ukrainian land – Khortytsia Task Force

10:37 02.04.2025
Defense Forces repel 141 enemy attacks on Tues

Defense Forces repel 141 enemy attacks on Tues

10:59 21.03.2025
Defense forces hit 11 areas of invader concentration in past day

Defense forces hit 11 areas of invader concentration in past day

18:59 17.03.2025
Russians trying to break through Pyatykhatky-Mali Scherbaky line in Zaporizhia region since early March – DeepState

Russians trying to break through Pyatykhatky-Mali Scherbaky line in Zaporizhia region since early March – DeepState

HOT NEWS

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

LATEST

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Zelenskyy orders creation of permanent expanded national group for negotiations with Russia

Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

Zelenskyy congratulates Dan on his victory in Romanian presidential elections

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Chesno movement: Servant of People faction's MPs have most charitable, public organizations under their own names

European Council President calls on Russia to agree to immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

AD
AD