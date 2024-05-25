Facts

13:29 25.05.2024

Umerov, Syrsky discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense with NATO commander

1 min read

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov had a phone conversation with Supreme Allied Commander of NATO Armed Forces in Europe Christopher Cavoli and Commander of the Security Assistance Group of Ukraine Antonio Aguto.

"First of all, we talked about the situation at the front, the provision of equipment and weapons, ammunition, material and technical means in accordance with the declared assistance package. Separately, we talked about strengthening air defense both on the line of contact and in the cities of Ukraine," Syrsky said in Telegram channel on Saturday.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces thanked the United States and other NATO member countries for their consistent and unwavering support for Ukraine in confronting the aggressor.

Tags: #umerov #nato #syrsky

