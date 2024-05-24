UAH 4 bln to be allocated to prepare Kharkiv, its region for autumn-winter period – Zelenskyy's meeting

UAH 4 billion will be allocated to prepare Kharkiv and the region for the autumn-winter period, the press service of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported following his working visit to Kharkiv and holding a meeting there on the operational situation in the region and preparations for the heating season.

"UAH 4 billion will be allocated to prepare Kharkiv and the region for the autumn-winter period. Half of the amount is from the reserve fund of the state budget, the rest is from the city budget," the website of the President's Office reports.

The allocated funds, as noted, will be used to restore destroyed equipment and install cogeneration plants.

It is also reported that the President instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, together with the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank, to work out the possibility for damaged energy generating enterprises to take loans for restoration without collateral.

The meeting also discussed the situation with the provision of the second level of protection at Ukrenergo substations.