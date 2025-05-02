Pensioner injured in enemy airstrikes on village in Kharkiv region – prosecutor’s office

On Friday, at around 11:40, the Russian Armed Forces carried out three airstrikes on the village of Tsapivka, Zolochiv comminity, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region.

“Private households and outbuildings were damaged. A 75-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction,” the press service of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office reports.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into the fact of committing a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).