Facts

20:46 23.05.2024

British Ambassador joins vivat support of Vivat publishing house after Russian strike on printing house in Kharkiv

1 min read
British Ambassador joins vivat support of Vivat publishing house after Russian strike on printing house in Kharkiv

British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris joined the support of Vivat publishing house after the Russians launched a missile attack on the Factor-Druk printing house in Kharkiv.

“Today Russian missiles hit the Faktor printing house in Kharkiv , where the titles of vivatbook are published. Ukrainians are out book-buying today in response, and so am I. Vivat Vivat!” the envoy said on X.

Earlier, Vivat publishing house reported that Kharkiv printing house Factor-Druk was damaged as a result of an enemy attack on the city on Thursday.

Tags: #solidarity #uk #envoy

MORE ABOUT

10:18 20.05.2024
UK transfers 80 air defense missiles, more than 1 mln rounds of ammunition, drones and mine clearance systems to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

UK transfers 80 air defense missiles, more than 1 mln rounds of ammunition, drones and mine clearance systems to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

16:57 11.05.2024
UK Ministry of Defence announces transfer of 4 mln round of ammunition, over 1,600 missiles, 400 vehicles to Ukraine

UK Ministry of Defence announces transfer of 4 mln round of ammunition, over 1,600 missiles, 400 vehicles to Ukraine

09:56 23.04.2024
Ukraine to receive GBP 500 mln in additional military funding from UK

Ukraine to receive GBP 500 mln in additional military funding from UK

11:58 19.04.2024
UK committs nearly GBP 150 mln to bolster Ukraine's energy sector

UK committs nearly GBP 150 mln to bolster Ukraine's energy sector

20:29 29.03.2024
Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

10:29 08.03.2024
UK will supply more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine

UK will supply more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine

20:20 07.03.2024
Zelenskyy on potential appointment of Zaluzhny as ambassador to UK: Our alliance with this country should only strengthen

Zelenskyy on potential appointment of Zaluzhny as ambassador to UK: Our alliance with this country should only strengthen

19:33 07.03.2024
State Emergency Service receives from British company mounted module for Armtrack 400 mine clearance machine

State Emergency Service receives from British company mounted module for Armtrack 400 mine clearance machine

19:31 07.03.2024
Zelenskyy agrees on Zaluzhny's candidacy for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to UK

Zelenskyy agrees on Zaluzhny's candidacy for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to UK

10:38 05.03.2024
Syrsky, Umerov discuss AFU's urgent needs with UK Defence Secretary

Syrsky, Umerov discuss AFU's urgent needs with UK Defence Secretary

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy gets bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, switches to active defense in Lyptsi area, toughest battles recorded in Pokrovske, Kurakhovske directions – Syrsky

110 named after Cornet General Mark Bezruchko: Another minus two aircraft of invaders in our direction

UNITED24 starts global collection for combat robotic platforms

Zelenskyy on hostilities in Kharkiv axis, Donbas: Occupiers' intention is clear, we know how to respond

Kuleba to partners after Russian attack on Kharkiv: Seven Patriot systems not such high price for long-term peace in Europe

LATEST

Enemy gets bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, switches to active defense in Lyptsi area, toughest battles recorded in Pokrovske, Kurakhovske directions – Syrsky

UN condemns Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: Lives of civilians must be protected even during war

Greek PM confirms attendance of Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

During current day, occupiers try to move forward 53 times, most of all in Kupyansk and Pokrovsky directions – AFU General Staff

SBU Chief promises new 'surprises' for enemy due to implementation of best military technology solutions

Turkey's support critically important for Ukraine in this difficult period — Dpty Defense Minister at meeting with Turkish Ambassador

110 named after Cornet General Mark Bezruchko: Another minus two aircraft of invaders in our direction

Norwegian PM confirms participation in Peace Summit

UNITED24 starts global collection for combat robotic platforms

Zelenskyy on hostilities in Kharkiv axis, Donbas: Occupiers' intention is clear, we know how to respond

AD
AD
AD
AD