British Ambassador joins vivat support of Vivat publishing house after Russian strike on printing house in Kharkiv

British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris joined the support of Vivat publishing house after the Russians launched a missile attack on the Factor-Druk printing house in Kharkiv.

“Today Russian missiles hit the Faktor printing house in Kharkiv , where the titles of vivatbook are published. Ukrainians are out book-buying today in response, and so am I. Vivat Vivat!” the envoy said on X.

Earlier, Vivat publishing house reported that Kharkiv printing house Factor-Druk was damaged as a result of an enemy attack on the city on Thursday.