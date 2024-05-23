Facts

20:17 23.05.2024

Turkey's support critically important for Ukraine in this difficult period — Dpty Defense Minister at meeting with Turkish Ambassador

1 min read

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klymenkov has discussed with Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Levent Bilgen the development of bilateral relations in the field of defense.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Klymenkov, at a meeting noted the importance of further development of bilateral relations in the field of defense. He expressed gratitude to Turkey for the significant support that the Turkish side provides to Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Turkey's support is critically important for our country during this difficult period. We are grateful for the help and cooperation, which has a positive effect on our defense capabilities," the Deputy Defense Minister said.

Tags: #defense_minister #turkey

MORE ABOUT

20:32 20.05.2024
Tokayev: Kazakhstan-Turkey trade may grow to $10 bln

Tokayev: Kazakhstan-Turkey trade may grow to $10 bln

19:06 14.05.2024
Heads of parliaments of Ukraine, Turkey discuss intensification of cooperation between legislative bodies

Heads of parliaments of Ukraine, Turkey discuss intensification of cooperation between legislative bodies

21:48 13.05.2024
Stefanchuk paying visit to Turkey on May 13-15

Stefanchuk paying visit to Turkey on May 13-15

16:58 05.04.2024
Chief Ombudsman of Turkey to visit Russian detention centers for Ukrainian prisoners

Chief Ombudsman of Turkey to visit Russian detention centers for Ukrainian prisoners

12:06 19.03.2024
Poland, Germany to launch coalition of ‘armored capabilities’ for Ukraine on March 26

Poland, Germany to launch coalition of ‘armored capabilities’ for Ukraine on March 26

12:07 09.03.2024
Former deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko appointed advisor to defense minister

Former deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko appointed advisor to defense minister

21:05 08.03.2024
Turkey ready to host peace summit with Russian participation – Erdogan

Turkey ready to host peace summit with Russian participation – Erdogan

20:32 28.02.2024
Erdogan announces his readiness to establish Russian-Ukrainian dialogue

Erdogan announces his readiness to establish Russian-Ukrainian dialogue

09:56 20.02.2024
Canada to donate Ukraine over 800 SkyRanger R70 drones – Defense Minister

Canada to donate Ukraine over 800 SkyRanger R70 drones – Defense Minister

18:32 31.01.2024
Ukrainian-Turkish reconstruction task force created in Istanbul

Ukrainian-Turkish reconstruction task force created in Istanbul

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy gets bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, switches to active defense in Lyptsi area, toughest battles recorded in Pokrovske, Kurakhovske directions – Syrsky

110 named after Cornet General Mark Bezruchko: Another minus two aircraft of invaders in our direction

UNITED24 starts global collection for combat robotic platforms

Zelenskyy on hostilities in Kharkiv axis, Donbas: Occupiers' intention is clear, we know how to respond

Kuleba to partners after Russian attack on Kharkiv: Seven Patriot systems not such high price for long-term peace in Europe

LATEST

Enemy gets bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, switches to active defense in Lyptsi area, toughest battles recorded in Pokrovske, Kurakhovske directions – Syrsky

UN condemns Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: Lives of civilians must be protected even during war

British Ambassador joins vivat support of Vivat publishing house after Russian strike on printing house in Kharkiv

Greek PM confirms attendance of Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

During current day, occupiers try to move forward 53 times, most of all in Kupyansk and Pokrovsky directions – AFU General Staff

SBU Chief promises new 'surprises' for enemy due to implementation of best military technology solutions

110 named after Cornet General Mark Bezruchko: Another minus two aircraft of invaders in our direction

Norwegian PM confirms participation in Peace Summit

UNITED24 starts global collection for combat robotic platforms

Zelenskyy on hostilities in Kharkiv axis, Donbas: Occupiers' intention is clear, we know how to respond

AD
AD
AD
AD