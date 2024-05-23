Turkey's support critically important for Ukraine in this difficult period — Dpty Defense Minister at meeting with Turkish Ambassador

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klymenkov has discussed with Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Levent Bilgen the development of bilateral relations in the field of defense.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Klymenkov, at a meeting noted the importance of further development of bilateral relations in the field of defense. He expressed gratitude to Turkey for the significant support that the Turkish side provides to Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Turkey's support is critically important for our country during this difficult period. We are grateful for the help and cooperation, which has a positive effect on our defense capabilities," the Deputy Defense Minister said.