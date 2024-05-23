Facts

19:46 23.05.2024

Zelenskyy on hostilities in Kharkiv axis, Donbas: Occupiers' intention is clear, we know how to respond

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff Headquarters to hear updates on the situation at the front, especially in the Kharkiv axis and Donbas, discuss army support issues, particularly the shipment of weapons supplied by partners, and Russia's strategy for disrupting the Peace Summit.

During the meeting, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky, who had been in Kharkiv region during all recent days and commanded the region's defense, delivered a report in person, the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The full picture of the hostilities in the Kharkiv axis and Donbas. The occupiers' intention is clear: pulling our forces to the north with the aim of advancing in the east. We know how to respond," Zelenskyy said, summing up Syrsky's report.

The president also said that Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov also delivered a report on the supply of the army with everything necessary, particularly on the schedule of the delivery of weapons "from the already announced and expected assistance packages from our partners."

"An online report by Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko. He continues to work on the spots, in the border regions: Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv," Zelenskyy said, adding that intelligence officers also delivered reports.

"Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivaschenko. In addition to Russia's plans on the battlefield, the intelligence has obtained a lot of data on the strategy for disrupting the Peace Summit. This became the main task of Russian diplomats and foreign intelligence for the near future," he said.

Tags: #staff #zelenskyy

