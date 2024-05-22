Facts

20:19 22.05.2024

EU Regulation on income from Russian assets provides for their withdrawal every two years – publication

2 min read
EU Regulation on income from Russian assets provides for their withdrawal every two years – publication
Photo: elements.envato.com

Income from frozen Russian assets intended for Ukraine will be transferred to the EU budget every two years, according to the EU Council resolution on their use, which was published on Wednesday in the EU's Official Journal.

The day before, before the meeting of the EU Council, which adopted this regulation, the Foreign Minister of Belgium, which chairs it, Hadja Lahbib, said that in 2024, "about EUR 3 billion should become available by July for Ukraine."

The resolution comes into force on May 23, the publication reports. The Council said it to the existing EU economic sanctions against Russia.

According to the document, from February 15, 2024 and until restrictive measures against Russia remain in place, cash balances representing Russian sovereign assets and reserves accumulating "solely as a result of restrictive measures" must be accounted for separately. Net income derived from these balances from February 15, 2024 must be reported separately.

Some 99.7% of the net profit from income on these assets must be transferred to the EU budget, and it remains at its disposal. "This shall not be disposed of by way of distribution in the form of dividends or in whatever form to the benefit of shareholders or any third party," according to the document.

The amounts will be paid by the EU central depository every two years and are to be used for continued military support for Ukraine through the European Peace Facility, as well as for preserving the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry and the country's reconstruction needs under EU programs. Some 90% will go through the European Peace Fund, while 10% through EU programs.

The central depository can temporarily retain up to 10% of the profits from frozen assets to cover its "expenses, risks and losses." If these amounts are not used for appropriate purposes within five years, their fate will be determined after consultation with the European Commission and, if necessary, with the European Central Bank, taking into account developments in Ukraine.

Tags: #russia #assets #eu

MORE ABOUT

20:19 22.05.2024
We must inflict as many losses on occupier as possible – Zelenskyy after conversation with Syrsky

We must inflict as many losses on occupier as possible – Zelenskyy after conversation with Syrsky

20:59 21.05.2024
Canada imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 6 companies over military cooperation between Russia, N. Korea

Canada imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 6 companies over military cooperation between Russia, N. Korea

13:46 21.05.2024
EU agrees on plan to use proceeds from Russian frozen assets to help Ukraine

EU agrees on plan to use proceeds from Russian frozen assets to help Ukraine

10:46 21.05.2024
EU structures seek to begin talks on Ukraine's accession to union on June 25 – media

EU structures seek to begin talks on Ukraine's accession to union on June 25 – media

19:10 17.05.2024
Govt to create EU accession negotiation groups with public, business

Govt to create EU accession negotiation groups with public, business

20:40 16.05.2024
Stefanishyna allows extension of the trade visa-free for 2025-2026

Stefanishyna allows extension of the trade visa-free for 2025-2026

19:36 15.05.2024
EU worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth to 2.9% in 2024

EU worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth to 2.9% in 2024

11:21 15.05.2024
Blinken promises in Kyiv that USA would confiscate Russian frozen assets

Blinken promises in Kyiv that USA would confiscate Russian frozen assets

19:48 14.05.2024
Next stage of Ukraine-EU environmental talk process to begin in Brussels in one week

Next stage of Ukraine-EU environmental talk process to begin in Brussels in one week

19:51 13.05.2024
Russian snipers shoot Ukrainian police vehicle during evacuation of civilians from Vovchansk

Russian snipers shoot Ukrainian police vehicle during evacuation of civilians from Vovchansk

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine needs systems, tactics that to allow it to defend itself against Russian guided bombs – Zelenskyy

We must inflict as many losses on occupier as possible – Zelenskyy after conversation with Syrsky

Ukrenergo plans to limit power supply for entire day on Thursday

Ex-Dpty Head of President's Office suspected of illicit enrichment estimated at UAH 15.7 mln – SAPO

Zelenskyy: All communication with partners should be reflected in real combat work of our soldiers with weapons of destruction now, not somewhere in summer

LATEST

Ukraine needs systems, tactics that to allow it to defend itself against Russian guided bombs – Zelenskyy

Cabinet limits advertising of gambling until adoption of law

Ukrenergo plans to limit power supply for entire day on Thursday

Iohannis on possible transfer of Patriot system to Ukraine: If Romania gives something, it should receive something else

Sweden to create three-year military support program for Ukraine worth EUR 6.5 bln

President of Chile confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

ARMA: Procedure of selling 112 Medvedchuk's paintings to be suspended, they will be transferred to National Museum

Italian govt increases funding for Ukrainian students

Sweden to create three-year military support program for Ukraine worth EUR 6.5 bln

Verkhovna Rada intends to decriminalize petty theft

AD
AD
AD
AD