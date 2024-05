Ten civilians wounded, incl one in serious condition, after enemy attack on Kharkiv – Synehubov

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

The number of people injured as a result of an enemy attack on Kharkiv increased to ten, four of them were hospitalized, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Four people were hospitalized. One man is in serious condition. The rest received medical care on the spot," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.