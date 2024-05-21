Ukrenergo predicts no restrictions on energy supply for Wednesday from 07:00 to 18:00

Hourly shutdown schedules on Wednesday will be in effect for industrial and household consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 18:00 to 00:00, NEC Ukrenergo said.

"From 07:00 to 18:00, the application of restrictions is not predicted. The power supply to critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support for the population is not limited," the NEC said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

As reported, as of today, hourly shutdown schedules have been cancelled from 11:00 to 17:00 due to solar generation activity. Both Ukrenergo and oblenergo have repeatedly warned consumers about the need to save resources, as well as use energy-intensive appliances during the day, in order to avoid increasing restrictions.