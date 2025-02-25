Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

Of the 10 GW of power generation capacity lost due to Russian military actions since the beginning of the invasion, Ukraine managed to restore approximately half, which was facilitated by the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"Out of 10 GW, we returned 5 GW to the system, primarily through the Energy Support Fund, where we have accumulated more than EUR1 billion with your help," he said during a joint meeting of the Ukrainian government and the European Commission on Monday evening.

At the same time, Haluschenko noted that applications from energy companies for assistance from the fund already exceed EUR1 billion, and approximately EUR500 million is still needed, "to cover urgent needs."

Assessing the consequences for the energy sector from the war, the minister noted that, in addition to the lost generating capacity, Ukraine has losses in its own gas production. In addition, according to him, the Russian Federation poses a threat to nuclear safety due to the occupation of Zaporizhia NPP and emergency shutdowns of other NPPs in connection with its attacks. He also drew attention to the fact that the next rotation of the IAEA mission to Zaporizhia NPP has been disrupted several times due to Russian shelling.

At the same time, the minister emphasized that Ukraine, together with its European partners, has gone through another military winter.

As reported with reference to Haluschenko on Monday morning, during the three years of full-scale war, the Russian Federation has occupied 18 GW of capacity and carried out more than 30 massive complex attacks on the energy sector.

In addition, the presentation of the ministry, in particular, noted that more than 60,000 energy facilities were affected, and 10 GW were destroyed or damaged. At the same time, in 2023, Ukraine managed to restore 3.2 GW of capacity, in 2024 – 5 GW.