Facts

19:57 20.05.2024

In Kyiv region, street lighting to be reduced in evening, at night – regional head

1 min read
In Kyiv region, street lighting to be reduced in evening, at night – regional head

The Defense Council of Kyiv Region has decided to reduce street lighting in the region in the evening and at night, head of the regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko said.

"The decision was communicated to all communities in the region with a request to monitor its implementation as much as possible," he wrote in a message published on Facebook on Monday evening.

The head of the regional administration also appealed to local governments to work more actively with business on the need for economical use of outdoor lighting.

"Advertising signs, illumination of facades near cafes and shops, lighting of trading floors - I ask you to keep all this to a minimum. There cannot be a situation where we ask household consumers to save money, while others do not limit the use of electricity," he emphasized.

Tags: #lighting #kyiv_region

MORE ABOUT

11:49 18.05.2024
Number of IDP rehabilitation and support projects are planned to be implemented in Kyiv region with support of American philanthropist Hansen

Number of IDP rehabilitation and support projects are planned to be implemented in Kyiv region with support of American philanthropist Hansen

13:03 02.05.2024
Kyiv region, Vodafone sign memo of cooperation – authorities

Kyiv region, Vodafone sign memo of cooperation – authorities

12:46 06.04.2024
Russians attack Kyiv region at night, no casualties – administration head

Russians attack Kyiv region at night, no casualties – administration head

20:13 21.03.2024
Sixty-nine private houses damaged as result of missile attack in Kyiv region – region’s head

Sixty-nine private houses damaged as result of missile attack in Kyiv region – region’s head

20:00 05.03.2024
Twinning Agreement signed between Toscana, Kyiv regions

Twinning Agreement signed between Toscana, Kyiv regions

15:54 02.03.2024
Kyiv region, along with South Korean investors, start developing transport model for region

Kyiv region, along with South Korean investors, start developing transport model for region

14:27 12.02.2024
France donates 6,000 tablets for teaching children from Kyiv region – authorities

France donates 6,000 tablets for teaching children from Kyiv region – authorities

18:58 07.02.2024
As result of morning missile attack in Kyiv region, 58 households, six apartments, cultural center, educational institution damaged – administration

As result of morning missile attack in Kyiv region, 58 households, six apartments, cultural center, educational institution damaged – administration

20:49 18.01.2024
State Restoration Agency will develop road lighting concept with Signify Netherlands B.V.

State Restoration Agency will develop road lighting concept with Signify Netherlands B.V.

18:38 11.01.2024
Waste from destruction caused by hostilities in Kyiv region to be processed on three lines equipped by Japan

Waste from destruction caused by hostilities in Kyiv region to be processed on three lines equipped by Japan

AD

HOT NEWS

Pentagon Chief: Strengthening Ukrainian air defense discussed at Ramstein 22, allies focused on Ukraine's needs to protect Kharkiv, other places

UINP Head: Feb 24 should remain unofficial date so far highlighted as Rage Day

No need to dismantle Peoples' Friendship Arch in Kyiv if city, community completely rethink its meaning – Drobovych

Enemy loses 1,400 people in one day – General Staff

UK transfers 80 air defense missiles, more than 1 mln rounds of ammunition, drones and mine clearance systems to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

LATEST

Pentagon Chief: Strengthening Ukrainian air defense discussed at Ramstein 22, allies focused on Ukraine's needs to protect Kharkiv, other places

Russia experiencing serious labour shortage, up to 4.8 mln people – British intelligence

Fake letter about collection of schoolchildren's data for register of conscripts being distributed online

Kyivstar starts second phase of work to strengthen energy independence of network

War to end with talks for which Zelenskyy's Peace Formula was prepared – Lytvynenko

Ministry of Strategic Industries expands criteria for booking defense industry workers

Govt resolution: Summonses to start being sent by mail from July 18

Kyivstar starts second phase of work to strengthen energy independence of network

There is shortage of medicines again in occupied territories – ministry

One killed, one wounded as enemy artillery forces shell Kherson – PGO

AD
AD
AD
AD