In Kyiv region, street lighting to be reduced in evening, at night – regional head

The Defense Council of Kyiv Region has decided to reduce street lighting in the region in the evening and at night, head of the regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko said.

"The decision was communicated to all communities in the region with a request to monitor its implementation as much as possible," he wrote in a message published on Facebook on Monday evening.

The head of the regional administration also appealed to local governments to work more actively with business on the need for economical use of outdoor lighting.

"Advertising signs, illumination of facades near cafes and shops, lighting of trading floors - I ask you to keep all this to a minimum. There cannot be a situation where we ask household consumers to save money, while others do not limit the use of electricity," he emphasized.