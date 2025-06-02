CEMARK opens Ukraine's first technical hub in field of construction materials

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/mykola.kalashnyk

The first technical hub in Ukraine in the field of construction materials was opened by CEMARK, a part of the international group CRH, in Bucha district of Kyiv region, head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk reported on Facebook.

"The hub's activities will contribute to the implementation of innovative approaches and the creation of solutions that will work to rebuild our state tomorrow. I sincerely thank the CEMARK team for this important decision - to invest in the creation of such an object on the economic map of Kyiv region. This is a strong signal of trust in Ukraine and our region in times of war," Kalashnyk wrote.

As CEMARK clarified to Interfax-Ukraine, in the hub, specialists can explore innovative solutions for the production and application of binders, test concrete mix formulations, receive technical advice on their use, quality control, and selection of the optimal composition.

"This is about creating a new generation of materials that will improve the quality of our lives, increasing the stability of Ukraine's infrastructure and the comfort of our homes," CEMARK noted.

The most modern equipment in the hub's laboratories will allow them to work out technical solutions, adapting global expertise to the needs of the local market, and will become a scientific and technical base for educational projects that CEMARK is already implementing together with partners.

Similar technical centers exist in other countries, but the format and goals may differ significantly. The closest example in the company is Le L.A.B in France. This technical platform performs a number of tasks: supports technical professions, participates in the development of innovations and encourages the exchange of experience and cooperation between participants in the sustainable construction market.

CRH has been operating in Ukraine since 1999. Since November 2021, its cement enterprises in Ukraine have been operating under the Cemark brand: Podilsky Cement (Khmelnytsky region), Cement (LLC Odesa), and PrJSC Mykolaivcement (Lviv region).

CRH is a leading manufacturer of construction materials in the world and the largest in North America and Europe. It has 3,200 businesses in 28 countries, employing about 71,000 people. The company is also present in Asia.