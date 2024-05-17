Zelenskyy calls on authorities to ensure population is fully informed about blackouts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the authorities to ensure that the public is fully informed about how blackouts occur.

"Another meeting today was important. A very detailed and lengthy conversation about protecting and restoring our energy sector. Prime Minister Shmyhal, Minister of Energy, military, representatives of energy companies. Now, after the Russian strikes, our energy sector has lost a significant part of its generation. It takes time to recover," he said in a video address on Friday.

"A lot of effort is needed to further develop new energy that will be able to work despite the threats of Russian terror. Moreover, we are already preparing for the next heating season. And this involves, in particular, planned repairs and preparation of nuclear generation. Therefore, now there is again a need for very rational, thoughtful consumption of electricity," he said.

Both at the government level, and at the level of regional and local authorities, from energy companies, Zelenskyy said, "the public must be fully informed about how power outages are currently occurring. When is there a peak load and why does everyone need to be conscientious about consumption."

"Of course, we are working to give Ukraine more air defense protection. We work with all partners and indeed on a constant basis," Zelenskyy said.